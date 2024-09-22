ADVERTISEMENT

Women in Nainamvalappu take pledge to fight drug abuse

Published - September 22, 2024 10:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Women take part in a programme against drug abuse at Pallikkandy GLP school in Kozhikode on September 22. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Nainamvalappu in Kozhikode is known for several things, including its passionate football fans and its status as a non-hartal zone for years. This coastal hamlet will now also be recognized for its proactive women who are taking action to combat the use of drugs in the locality.

Dozens of women from the locality participated in the ‘Vanitha Munnetta Sadassu’ organised under the aegis of the Muslim League committee of Nainamvalappu on Sunday evening to create a defence against drug abuse in the hamlet.

The movement has been prompted by repeated instances of finding youngsters under the influence of drugs along the banks of the river Kallai and within the nearby mangrove forests.

Inaugurating the meeting, State general secretary of Women’s League P. Kulsu opined that the drug mafia was using unusual tactics to trap youngsters. She administered an oath to the women urging them to fight against the social evil.

Muslim League unit president Faisal Pallikkandy presided over the event.  

