The Kozhikode Town police on Thursday arrested two women who allegedly stole the anklet of a child near the Mananchira bus stop.

Sugandhi, 30 and Priya, 27, from Tamil Nadu were nabbed following a complaint filed by the child’s parents from Eranhikkal. The suspects were tracked with the support of the Pink patrol squad. The two women were involved in a series of theft cases across the State, the police said.