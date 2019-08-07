Woman’s ex-husband surrenders in acid attack case

The main suspect in the recent acid attack case at Karassery near Mukkom in Kozhikode district has surrendered before the First Judicial Class Magistrate, Thamarassery.

The court on Wednesday evening remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. The police are planning to seek his custody for questioning. The police charged Arunappurath Subhash, a native of Mavoor, with throwing acid on his ex-wife and stabbing her.

They were planning to issue a look-out notice for him after rumours emerged that Subhash had fled to the Gulf.