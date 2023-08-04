ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s death: live-in partner arrested

August 04, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

He was held on the basis of confidential statements that revealed his suspected drug addiction and attempts to forcibly make the victim consume drugs

The Hindu Bureau

The Medical College police on Friday arrested a youth hailing from Mavoor as part of the continuing investigation into the unnatural death of a 22-year-old woman from Kuttiyadi.

Mohammed Amal, who was reportedly in a live-in relationship with the woman, was arrested on the basis of confidential statements that revealed the suspected drug addiction of the youth and his attempts to forcibly make the woman consume drugs.

It was on July 13 that the woman was found dead in her rented room at Methottuthazham in Kozhikode city. She was reportedly working at a mall in the city. Following the youth’s promise to marry her, both of them were reportedly staying together in the room. The woman was found dead soon after she decided to return home following an altercation with the youth over his alleged drug addiction.

The victim’s family members and natives had sought a comprehensive probe into the incident alleging that her live-in partner had involvement in the incident. The protest intensified as the youth was allowed to go after the first round of quizzing.

According to police sources, the two had been in a live-in relationship for over a year. After the death, the man was found removing all her social media accounts for unknown reasons. On the basis of the confidential statements of her friends, an investigation would be carried out to check whether there was any attempt to use the woman as a drug carrier, they said.

