Woman’s commission sitting on October 18

October 16, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State Women’s Commission will hold a district-level adalat in Kozhikode on October 18. Both pending and new complaints will be considered at the adalat, which will begin at the District Panchayat Hall at 10 a.m.

