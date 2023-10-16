ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s commission sitting on October 18

October 16, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Women’s Commission will hold a district-level adalat in Kozhikode on October 18. Both pending and new complaints will be considered at the adalat, which will begin at the District Panchayat Hall at 10 a.m.

