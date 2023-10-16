Woman’s commission sitting on October 18

The Kerala State Women’s Commission will hold a district-level adalat in Kozhikode on October 18. Both pending and new complaints will be considered at the adalat, which will begin at the District Panchayat Hall at 10 a.m.
October 16, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Kozhikode
