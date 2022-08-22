Woman under treatment for dog bite dies at Perambra

Cause of death yet to be confirmed, says DMO

A woman from Perambra, who was under treatment after she was bitten by a stray dog last month, died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Saturday night.

Koothali Puthiyedath Chandrika, 53, had taken the anti-rabies vaccine after she suffered dog bite on her face at a paddy field near her home on July 21. Around eight people were bitten by the same dog. Local sources said that the dog had tested positive for rabies.

District Medical Officer (DMO) V. Ummer Farooq said on Monday that it was yet to be conclusively confirmed that the death was indeed due to the bite of a rabid dog. Her body fluid samples had been sent for lab tests on August 19. Results were yet to be made available, he added.

It is reported that Ms. Chandrika had taken the anti-rabies vaccine as per schedule. She was initially taken to the EMS Cooperative Hospital, Perambra, over two weeks ago after she complained of fever, cold, and headache. She was later shifted to the medical college hospital and had been on ventilator support.