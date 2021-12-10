Woman, two daughters die of burns

Kozhikode

10 December 2021 23:02 IST

A 32-year-old woman and her two daughters, hailing from Perambra, died of severe burn injuries on Friday.

A case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was registered as part of the investigation into the incident. According to police sources, the woman and her daughters, who allegedly sustained burns in a self immolation attempt, died of the injuries on the way to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place early in the morning at her house near Mooliyangal in Perambra. A police officer said the woman was upset following the departure of her husband a few years ago.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, Kozhikode. Ph: 0495-27600. Whatsapp: 79022-81306.