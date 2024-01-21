Woman, two children found dead in well

January 21, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 32-year-old woman and her two children were found dead inside a well at Thiruvallur near Vadakara in Kozhikode district on January 21.

The police identified the woman as K.M. Akhila. The bodies were recovered with the support of Fire and Rescue Services officials and were shifted to the district hospital at Vadakara.

According to police, there were some suspected family issues that led to the unnatural deaths.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 04952760000. Whatsapp: 7902281306.

