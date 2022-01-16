Woman, son found dead in pool

A 36-year-old woman and her seven-year-old son were found dead in a pond near their house at Purameri in Nadapuram on Friday. The deceased were identified as Roopa Sujith and Adidev.

The Nadapuram police said they were yet to ascertain the cause of death and were waiting for the post-mortem report. Though a case of unnatural death was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, they said there were no visible reasons for suicide, citing preliminary investigation details.

A police officer said the family members of the deceased had ruled out chances of the woman taking the extreme step.

The possibility of drowning will also be examined by the investigating team. Police sources said there was a chance of drowning when the woman tried to save the child. At the time of the incident, the woman’s youngest child was at home, they added.