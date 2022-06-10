Woman run over by train in Kozhikode
A 42-year-old woman was run over by train near Puthiyangadi on Friday. The victim was identified as K. Shybi, a native of Puthiyappa. The incident took place around 10.30 a.m. A case of unnatural death was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the Elathur police station as part of the investigation into the incident.
