Woman nabbed 30 years after jumping bail

KOZHIKODE

31 March 2021 21:40 IST

The Town Police on Wednesday arrested a woman who had jumped bail nearly 30 years ago.

Beena alias Haseena was nabbed by a special police team when she came to her relative’s house at Kalamassery in Ernakulam district.

According to the police, the woman was the second accused in a child murder case. Her lover had also been arrested in connection with the incident.

