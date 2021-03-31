KozhikodeKOZHIKODE 31 March 2021 21:40 IST
Woman nabbed 30 years after jumping bail
Updated: 31 March 2021 21:40 IST
The Town Police on Wednesday arrested a woman who had jumped bail nearly 30 years ago.
Beena alias Haseena was nabbed by a special police team when she came to her relative’s house at Kalamassery in Ernakulam district.
According to the police, the woman was the second accused in a child murder case. Her lover had also been arrested in connection with the incident.
