Woman killed in Kozhikode as retaining wall collapses on her

Kozhikode

15 July 2021 13:19 IST

Partly constructed wall collapses following rain

A 72-year-old woman was killed after a retaining wall near her house caved in on her at Puthuppadi, near Adivaram, in Kozhikode district on Thursday. The victim was identified as Kanakamma, wife of the late Kochuparambil Sadanandan.

The incident took place around 10.30 a.m. Though the local residents managed to carry out the rescue operations within a few minutes of the accident, she succumbed to her injuries. The body was retrieved in 30 minutes and moved to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The partly constructed retaining wall was in a weak condition. It failed to withstand the heavy rainfall.

