Woman journalist booked on charge of making derogatory remarks against Kerala Chief Minister

February 15, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have booked a woman journalist from the city who was accused of posting derogatory comments against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on her Facebook page with intent to cause riot.

P. Ambika, journalist with Malayalam magazine Maruvakku, was booked under Sections 153 (punishment for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the IPC and 120 (o) (Punishment for causing nuisance through any means of communication) of the Kerala Police Act.

The First Information Report was registered on February 13 on the basis of a complaint filed by another journalist from Kochi. The alleged incident in which the Chief Minister was described as “cannibal” took place on December 29, 2023.

According to police sources, she made the post holding Mr. Vijayan answerable for the alleged encounter killing of Maoist cadre Kavitha alias Lakshmi. The post appeared the next day following a note circulated by suspected Communist Party of India (Maoist) activists in Wayanad alleging that “the murder of Kavitha was a plot hatched by Modi and Pinarayi governments for corporates to loot the Western Ghats.”

