GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman journalist booked on charge of making derogatory remarks against Kerala Chief Minister

February 15, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police have booked a woman journalist from the city who was accused of posting derogatory comments against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on her Facebook page with intent to cause riot.

P. Ambika, journalist with Malayalam magazine Maruvakku, was booked under Sections 153 (punishment for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the IPC and 120 (o) (Punishment for causing nuisance through any means of communication) of the Kerala Police Act.

The First Information Report was registered on February 13 on the basis of a complaint filed by another journalist from Kochi. The alleged incident in which the Chief Minister was described as “cannibal” took place on December 29, 2023.

According to police sources, she made the post holding Mr. Vijayan answerable for the alleged encounter killing of Maoist cadre Kavitha alias Lakshmi. The post appeared the next day following a note circulated by suspected Communist Party of India (Maoist) activists in Wayanad alleging that “the murder of Kavitha was a plot hatched by Modi and Pinarayi governments for corporates to loot the Western Ghats.”  

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.