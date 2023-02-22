ADVERTISEMENT

Woman holds hospital responsible for operating on the wrong leg

February 22, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

In an alleged case of medical negligence, a woman who sought treatment for ligament tear in her left leg at a private hospital in Kozhikode had her right leg wrongly operated on.

The incident took place at National Hospital in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Sajna, 60, from Kakkodi in Kozhikode had been undergoing treatment in the department of orthopaedics at the hospital for over eight months. She had sustained injuries on her left leg when it got stuck between doors. However, the doctor reportedly operated on her right leg and informed her relatives that the surgery was successful. Incidentally, it was Sajna herself, after regaining consciousness, who pointed out that the wrong leg had been operated on.

However, the hospital authorities maintained that Sajna had a condition named Tendon Achilles Rupture on both her legs, and that both the legs needed surgery. “Sajna had produced scan reports of her right leg as well, which showed minor ligament tear in it. The doctor had informed her that the surgery was to be done on the right leg first, and that the procedure for the left leg would be done in a week or two,” the administrative officer of the hospital said.

Sajna’s relatives have complained to the Health Minister, District Medical officer, and the police.

