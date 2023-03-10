HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman held on charge of sexually assaulting minor girl

Incident leading to arrest took place two months ago

March 10, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on charge of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl on Friday. The suspect is M. Jesna. She was remanded in judicial custody by the POCSO court.

The incident leading to the arrest took place nearly two months ago in a village near Kakkodi in Kozhikode. The suspect had been at large after she was booked by the Chevayur police under Sections 7 and 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from sexual Offences Act.

According to the police, the woman was staying in different locations away from her hometown to evade arrest. She was detained during a secret visit to her house on Friday, they said.

Related Topics

crime / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.