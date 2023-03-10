Woman held on charge of sexually assaulting minor girl

March 10, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on charge of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl on Friday. The suspect is M. Jesna. She was remanded in judicial custody by the POCSO court.

The incident leading to the arrest took place nearly two months ago in a village near Kakkodi in Kozhikode. The suspect had been at large after she was booked by the Chevayur police under Sections 7 and 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from sexual Offences Act.

According to the police, the woman was staying in different locations away from her hometown to evade arrest. She was detained during a secret visit to her house on Friday, they said.