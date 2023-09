September 01, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode City police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old woman from Kannur who allegedly helped a gang of men sexually assault a Kottayam native in a flat at Karaparamba in the city. Afseena, the suspect, reportedly brought the woman to the flat by offering her a role in an upcoming movie. She was also suspected of blackmailing the men involved in the incident, which came to light in March, the police said. Three persons had already been arrested in connection with the incident.