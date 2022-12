December 16, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KANNUR

A 47-year-old woman was allegedly hacked by her neighbour at Chavassery near Mattanur on Friday.

T.N. Maimuna sustained serious injuries in the incident. Abdu, who allegedly attacked her with a knife, is absconding. Maimuna is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

According to the police, Maimuna was attacked after she questioned Abdu for draining wastewater from his house to the street. A hunt is on for Abdu.

