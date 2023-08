August 22, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - Kozhikode

A homemaker at Mukkom sustained grave hack injuries in an alleged attack by her husband on Monday. Jameela Musthafa was admitted to a private hospital.

According to the police, the attack took place at a hotel owned by her husband Musthafa. He fled from the spot after the incident, they said.