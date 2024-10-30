ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, granddaughter found dead

Published - October 30, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter were found dead in a well near their house at Malayamma near Chathamangalam in Kozhikode on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both of them had reportedly gone missing from their house on Tuesday afternoon. The bodies were first spotted by local residents.

According to the Kunnamangalam police, the woman, identified as Suhasini Rajan, was a cancer survivor and was reportedly upset over the deteriorating health of her autistic grandchild. The child had been under the care of her grandmother, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies were handed over to relatives after post-mortem at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Phone: 0495-2725555.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

death

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US