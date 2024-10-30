Woman, granddaughter found dead

A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter were found dead in a well near their house at Malayamma near Chathamangalam in Kozhikode on Tuesday evening.

Both of them had reportedly gone missing from their house on Tuesday afternoon. The bodies were first spotted by local residents.

According to the Kunnamangalam police, the woman, identified as Suhasini Rajan, was a cancer survivor and was reportedly upset over the deteriorating health of her autistic grandchild. The child had been under the care of her grandmother, they said.

The bodies were handed over to relatives after post-mortem at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Phone: 0495-2725555.