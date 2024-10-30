GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman, granddaughter found dead

Published - October 30, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter were found dead in a well near their house at Malayamma near Chathamangalam in Kozhikode on Tuesday evening.

Both of them had reportedly gone missing from their house on Tuesday afternoon. The bodies were first spotted by local residents.

According to the Kunnamangalam police, the woman, identified as Suhasini Rajan, was a cancer survivor and was reportedly upset over the deteriorating health of her autistic grandchild. The child had been under the care of her grandmother, they said.

The bodies were handed over to relatives after post-mortem at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Phone: 0495-2725555.

Published - October 30, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Related Topics

death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.