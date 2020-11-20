Woman entrepreneur ends protest in Mall

20 November 2020 22:23 IST

Collector intervenes, asks Kudumbashree to resolve disputes

Fasna Asharaf, who had been on a day-night strike at the Mahila Mall in the city, living there for three days, temporarily put an end to her protest on Thursday after District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao intervened to find a solution to her issues.

In a meeting on Thursday, Mr. Rao asked the management of the Mahila Mall to reinstate the power connection to Ms. Fasna’s shop room “Nilave” and to solve her issues within the month. Also, Ms. Fasna decided to move out of the mall into a relative’s house upon the Collector’s request.

Inquiry sought

Ms. Fasna was accompanied by a few other entrepreneurs at the mall who too have been part of the recent protest to reopen it.

“We have asked the Collector to conduct an impartial inquiry to verify if our claims are right and then take some action,” Ms. Fasna said.

The management of the mall, Unity Group of Kudumbashree, has been asked to convene a meeting of the entrepreneurs at the earliest to solve the several issues they have raised. Kudumbashree District Mission Coordinator Kavitha P.C. has been made in-charge of the procedure.

Ms. Fasna had moved into the Mahila Mall with her two daughters on Monday after she was evicted from her rented accommodation. She claimed that the shop room in Mahila Mall had been her downfall as she had invested everything she had into it.

With the mall being a failure, and she unable to go ahead with her business due to various reasons, she could not pay back her debts, which amounted to ₹10 lakh.

The Mahila Mall management had claimed that she had no claim on the shop room as she had not paid the rent for even a month or renewed her contract. The entrepreneurs in Mahila Mall had been on a week-long strike a month ago, demanding reopening of the mall after the lockdown.