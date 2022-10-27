Woman dies at Kozhikode MCH, family alleges medical negligence

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 27, 2022 19:42 IST

Family members of a woman from Koodaranji in Kozhikode district, who died at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Thursday morning, have lodged a complaint with the police, accusing the hospital staff of medical negligence.

According to sources, Sindhu, 45, of Chavalappara in Koodaranji, was taken to the casualty ward of the hospital on Wednesday with dengue fever symptoms. Lab tests, however, ruled out the possibility. Her husband Raghu told the media that her condition had become better by Thursday morning. It all changed when one of the nursing staff administered her an injection, and Sindhu died thereafter.

Mr. Raghu claimed that though the doctor had prescribed the correct medicine, a wrong one was chosen by the nurse. Based on his complaint, the Medical College Police have registered a case against the hospital staff under Section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with causing death by negligence. Mr. Raghu has also filed complaints with the hospital Superintendent and Health Minister Veena George.

The hospital authorities, however, ruled out any lapses. They claimed that the prescribed medicine, ‘crystalline penicillin’, was administered as injection. A test dose had been given earlier to check for allergic reactions. In view of the complaint, an autopsy was conducted on the body, and the results may be out by Friday. The hospital has also announced an internal inquiry into the complaint.

