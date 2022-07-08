Woman dies as coconut tree falls on her at Chakkarakkal in Kannur
A 65-year-old woman was killed after a coconut tree fell on her at Chakkarakkal here on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Rabia of Punjayil house. Though she was rushed to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.
