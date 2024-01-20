ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, daughter sustain injuries in bison attack at Kakkayam

January 20, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The incident took place at the ecotourism spot on Saturday evening

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman and her four-year-old girl child sustained injuries in a bison attack near the Kakkayam ecotourism centre in Kozhikode district on Saturday.

The incident took place around 3.30 p.m. when Neethu Elias and her daughter Ann Maria were on the way to a park at the dam site.

According to police sources, the bison strayed into the tourism spot through an unprotected area. Later, the Forest department squads managed to chase it back to the forest using firecrackers.

The injured were admitted to a private hospital in the city. Police sources said the two had a close shave with no grave injuries.

Meanwhile, a few upland farmers’ organisations flayed the Tourism and the Forest departments for “cold-shouldering” the safety of visitors to the ecotourism spot. They also alleged that the negligence continued even after collecting a good sum as entrance fee.

