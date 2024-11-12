 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman councillor allegedly harassed in Feroke municipality

Shanoobiya Niyas, representing Ward 14 of the municipality, had shifted her allegiance from RJD to IUML recently

Updated - November 12, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Feroke municipal council hall witnessed some tense moments ahead of the council meeting on Monday as councillors of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) allegedly engaged in an altercation over the treatment meted out to councillor Shanoobiya Niyas.

Ms. Niyas, who had shifted her allegiance from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) recently, was allegedly marooned by LDF councillors who attempted to make her wear a garland made of footwear. Though UDF councillors foiled the attempt, the resultant altercation went on for nearly an hour.

“This happened just before the council meeting began and hence we could not take any action,” municipal chairman Abdul Razak N.C. said, adding that action would be taken at the party level. The municipality is ruled by the UDF.

Ms. Niyas, who represented Ward 14 of Feroke municipality, had joined the IUML a few weeks ago effectively moving out of the LDF into the UDF. This had allegedly irked the LDF councillors. She had also faced an attack on her house a week ago, in which the window panes were damaged. The miscreants are yet to be identified. She had also alleged that she used to regularly face harassment even in public spaces after her shift to the UDF.

Published - November 12, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Related Topics

politics / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.