Woman councillor allegedly harassed in Feroke municipality

The Feroke municipal council hall witnessed some tense moments ahead of the council meeting on Monday as councillors of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) allegedly engaged in an altercation over the treatment meted out to councillor Shanoobiya Niyas.

Ms. Niyas, who had shifted her allegiance from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) recently, was allegedly marooned by LDF councillors who attempted to make her wear a garland made of footwear. Though UDF councillors foiled the attempt, the resultant altercation went on for nearly an hour.

“This happened just before the council meeting began and hence we could not take any action,” municipal chairman Abdul Razak N.C. said, adding that action would be taken at the party level. The municipality is ruled by the UDF.

Ms. Niyas, who represented Ward 14 of Feroke municipality, had joined the IUML a few weeks ago effectively moving out of the LDF into the UDF. This had allegedly irked the LDF councillors. She had also faced an attack on her house a week ago, in which the window panes were damaged. The miscreants are yet to be identified. She had also alleged that she used to regularly face harassment even in public spaces after her shift to the UDF.