Woman coach at Usha School of Athletics in Kozhikode found dead

ADVERTISEMENT

A 26-year-old woman who was working as an assistant coach at the Usha School of Athletics was found dead in her hostel room at Kinaloor near Balussery on Friday.

The body was found hanging in the hostel room around 5 a.m. It was a group of students who came to know about the incident, and they informed the authorities. She joined the sports school managed by Olympian P.T. Usha nearly one-and-a-half years ago.

The Balussery police, who registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said investigation was on into the reasons that led to her death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coach, who was a record holder in heptathlon at university-level championships conducted by Bharatiyar university in 2016, was associated with the field-level coaching of 27 students at the academy. She joined the academy after doing her masters in Computer Science and Sports.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 04952-760000. Whatsapp: 7902281306.