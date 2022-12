December 03, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

A nine-year-old girl and her mother sustained serious injuries in an attack by an otter at Karassery in Kozhikode on Saturday. The mammal attacked the two while they were taking bath in the Iruvazhinji river. Both of them are undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Mukkom.