Woman chairperson for Kozhikode medical college students’ union

Independents, a students’ collective not aligned to any political party, retain control over union by winning all general seats

May 27, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The students’ union at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, got a woman chairperson when the results of the elections in medical colleges affiliated to the Kerala University of Health Sciences were declared on Saturday.

According to sources, Independents, a students’ collective not aligned to any political party, retained its control over the union by winning all general seats. A.K. Kavya has been chosen chairperson and Marwan Mohammed is the vice-chairperson. Sreelakshmi Prakash is the lady vice-chairperson. K. Mohammed Sanhan is the general secretary, and Husna Subair is the joint secretary.

While P. Sreenima has been chosen the arts secretary, V. Anand Nair is the sports secretary, and Sahal Siddique is the magazine editor. T.S. Punnya Theertha is university union councillor (UG), and Robbins P. Sebastian is the UUC for postgraduate students. Last year, the Students Federation of India had won two general seats. The Independents has been winning the union since 2003.

