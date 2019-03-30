Woman candidate first to file nomination in Kozhikode

A woman candidate, Nusrat Jahan, who filed her nomination on Friday as an Independent, is the first to submit nomination for contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Kozhikode constituency.

She filed her papers before District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, who is also the Returning Officer for the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Vadakara and Kozhikode, in the afternoon.

Pravasi Malayali Federation, an organisation for the welfare of non-resident Indians, paid the required deposit for her to contest the polls.

Candidates of major parties are expected to file their nominations in the coming days. The filing of nomination in the State began on Thursday. The last date is April 4.

It is learnt that Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidates P. Jayarajan and A. Pradeep Kumar will file their nominations on Saturday to contest from Vadakara and Kozhikode respectively.

Mr. Jayarajan and Mr. Pradeep Kumar, both from the CPI(M), will submit their nominations at 11 a.m. and at noon.

Congress nominee M.K. Raghavan, who is contesting from Kozhikode for the third time, will also submit his nomination at 11 a.m. on Saturday. K. Muraleedharan of the Congress will file his papers on Sunday for the Vadakara seat.

Meanwhile, political parties are hectically campaigning in both constituencies. Inaugurating a rally near Elathur, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran attacked the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and the LDF government in the State for stymieing the progress of Kerala.

Both the BJP and the CPI(M) were hand-in-glove against the Congress, he alleged. Mr. Ramachandran said communist parties were mere spectators in the elections when the Congress was leading the attack on the BJP regime.

He also welcomed K. Biju, a DYFI activist, into the Congress by draping him with a shawl.

Similarly, Mr. Raghavan welcomed an SFI leader, M.T. Shahil, to the party at an election meeting at Nanmanda.

LDF candidate A. Pradeep Kumar toured various places in the Beypore Assembly segment. CPI(M) leader V.K.C. Mammed Koya, MLA, who inaugurated Mr. Pradeep Kumar’s election rally, said only the Left parties could preserve and protect the secular and democratic traditions of the country.

His campaign managers said Mr. Pradeep Kumar would not address public meetings on Saturday and Sunday. Instead, he will meet representatives of various organisations as well as families.