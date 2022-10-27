K. Mini, Assistant Sub Inspector with the juvenile wing of the Kozhikode City police, has secured two gold medals in the 43rd edition of the World Arm Wrestling Championship held recently in Turkey. She won the medals in the masters (70 kg) category. It is after a gap of 20 years that a woman delegate from the city is securing two gold medals in the category. Ms. Mini had taken part in several State and national-level championships.
Woman ASI secures gold medals in world arm wrestling championship
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.