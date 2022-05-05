Woman arrested on charge of abandoning newborn

Migrant workers’ intervention saves child

The Feroke police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old woman who allegedly abandoned her one-month-old baby on the road. The mother, Fathima, was traced following the information given by a group of migrant labourers in the area.

During the interrogation, the woman, hailing from Karuvanthiruthi, told the police that she was living separated from her husband and was unable to take care of the child. It was around 6 a.m. that the baby boy was found abandoned on the road, the police said.

The infant was safe as it was rescued from the spot without much delay. Police sources said it was the migrant workers in the area who first heard the baby’s cry on the road. They had also noticed a woman who walked along the road a few minutes before the incident.

The infant was first taken to the Feroke Government Hospital for preliminary health check-up from where it was referred to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Medical College sources said the child was healthy and not having any medical issues.