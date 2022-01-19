Woman alleges assault by security staff at Kozhikode hospital

KOZHIKODE

19 January 2022 18:36 IST

She was reportedly punched in the face following an altercation

The security staff at the Institute for Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, have been accused of punching in the face of a woman caregiver.

According to sources, Sakkeena, a resident of Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad district, had gone to the hospital with her grandchild and mother on Wednesday morning. She went to the IMCH after consulting a doctor for her mother’s treatment at the superspecialty block. The security staff reportedly did not permit Ms. Sakkeena to enter the building citing pandemic restrictions.

Later, when she wanted to hand over the doctor’s prescription to those who had gone inside with the child, an altercation broke out between Ms. Sakkeena and the security staff. She alleged that she was punched in the face twice. “When I tried to shoot a video, they snatched my mobile phone and smashed it on the floor,” she alleged. Ms. Sakkeena also claimed that there were no women security staff on the premises at the time of the incident.

Advertising

Advertising

She later filed a complaint with the Medical College police. A case has been registered.