Woman accused of killing daughter acquitted

February 01, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

No evidence found to prove the charges against the 34-year-old from Payyanakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Thursday acquitted Sameera Navas, a 34-year-old woman from Payyanakkal, who was accused of smothering her five-year-old daughter to death in a suspected incident of black magic. The woman was acquitted as the prosecution could not prove the charges against the accused in the absence of concrete evidence.

The incident leading to the arrest of the woman took place on July 7, 2021. The victim was Fatima Rana, whose body was found at her house near Chamundivalappu in Payyanakkal. There were allegations that the woman resorted to the extreme step following her faith in black magic practices.

In the post-mortem report, the reason of death had been ascertained as asphyxia due to smothering using cloth or pillow. The case was registered against the woman by the Panniyankara police as she reportedly admitted to the crime. The woman who showed symptoms of mental illness following the incident was hospitalised for 10 days. 

Lawyer V.T. Nihal appeared for the defendant and lawyer Sunil Kumar for the prosecution. 

