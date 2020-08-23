Within two days, COVID-19 caseload up by 351 in Kozhikode

A total of 351 COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode district on Saturday and Sunday. There are 1,462 active cases in the district at present.
The number of cases reported on Sunday was 119, of which 93 were through local transmission of the infection, said a release. Eight persons had returned from abroad and six from other States. The source of infection of 12 others is not known. The number of local transmission cases within Kozhikode Corporation limits is 41 and in Naduvannur is nine. There are 13 healthcare workers among the infected persons.
Meanwhile, the highest single-day spike in cases was recorded on Saturday when 232 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 189 people got the infection through local transmission. The source of infection of 24 others was not known. The other infected persons had returned from other States or from abroad. There were seven health workers among the infected.
One death was reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Saturday. The deceased was a 65-year-old from Tirurangadi in Malappuram. Ward 66 in Vellayil area has been declared a critical containment zone.
