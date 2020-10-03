With Section 144 in place, Kozhikode intensifies measures to prevent COVID-19 spread

Kozhikode

03 October 2020 18:41 IST

Surveillance stepped up in all containment zones; fines imposed on shops violating norms

Prohibitory orders issued by District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) came into force on Saturday as part of the stringent measures to prevent the super spread of COVID-19 in Kozhikode district. Surveillance was intensified in all containment zones under the supervision of newly constituted Quick Response Teams.

The Collector’s order banned all types of social gathering and public assembly of more than five persons till October 31. District Police Chiefs of Kozhikode City and Kozhikode Rural were directed to oversee the flawless implementation of regulations.

On Saturday, several shops kept open violating guidelines in containment zones were shut by the police within city limits. Fine was imposed on many such traders.

Action was initiated against some shop owners who failed to implement physical distancing norms. Within Kozhikode town station limits, six shop owners were fined. Following the directives from police higher-ups, all Station House Officers stepped up enforcement activities and patrolling within their limits. Cases were registered against many persons for violation of safety guidelines.

Meanwhile, senior police officials expressed satisfaction over people complying with the newly introduced regulations in Kozhikode rural areas.

Police stations located near eco-tourism spots were asked to keep an eye on unlawful entry of visitors. Beach destinations too will be brought under the surveillance of patrol squads.

The District Collector while announcing the latest measures on Friday said the ban on public gatherings was issued after there was a dangerous spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. “Of the total 19,896 positive cases reported till Friday, 13,052 were confirmed within the last two weeks alone. Such speedy spread is a threat to our citizens’ life,” he said in an official communication.

“The test positivity ratio which was just 4% during the first week of September is 14% now. It calls for stringent regulations in the district,” said the Collector.

A district-level review meeting chaired by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran on Friday had also had called for introducing stringent measures in Kozhikode.