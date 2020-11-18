With one day left to file papers, uncertainty over candidates ends

Kozhikode

18 November 2020 22:48 IST

Congress to contest 49 seats in corporation; LDF resolves tiff with JD(S)

With just one day left to file nominations, all political parties have come up with a complete list of candidates to the Kozhikode Corporation council.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) had come up with a second list on Tuesday with the names of 23 Congress candidates and five Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidates. The Congress will contest in 49 seats while the IUML will have 24 candidates. CMP, another constituent of the UDF, has already announced its two candidates.

The UDF had earlier decided not to support RMP candidate from Valiyangadi ward Mohammed Shuhaib, father of Alan Shuhaib, who had been arrested for alleged link with Maoists a few months ago. Instead, the Congress has fielded S.K. Aboobakker in the ward. The front will also not support P. Surendran, son of former Mayor P. Kuttikrishnan Nair, who is contesting against Varun Bhaskar, son of former Mayor M. Bhaskaran in Karuvassery ward. The Congress has fielded P.V. Bineesh Kumar in the ward.

Advertising

Advertising

The uncertainty regarding seven seats in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) too came to an end on Wednesday. The tiff with the JD(S) over seat-sharing, following which the party had threatened to contest alone, has also been resolved. The CPI(M) will contest in 57 seats while five seats each have been granted to the CPI and the LJD. The INL and the JD(S) will get two seats each while the NCP will get three. The Congress (S) will field an Independent candidate in its only seat.

The NDA had announced its final list of candidates on Monday, according to which the BJP will field 70 candidates and the BDJS five candidates.

Meanwhile, 290 nominations have already been filed by candidates to the corporation council. Thursday is the last day to file nominations, while scrutiny will be held on Friday. November 23, Monday, is the last date to recall nominations.