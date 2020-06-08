Kozhikode

With no system in place, people resort to burning of plastic waste

Haritha Karma Sena members yet to resume duty in Kozhikode Corporation

The smell of burning plastic permeates the air in many parts of the city, especially during the evenings when the rain takes a break. The lockdown has put breaks on non-biodegradable waste collection in the city, and residents see no other alternative than to burn it. “It is not that we are unaware of the health hazards caused by burning of plastic. But how long will we store it in our houses?” asked a homemaker at Karapparamba.

The Kozhikode Corporation had a smooth system earlier wherein trained Kudumbashree workers would collect non-biodegradable waste from every locality once in a while for a fee. But the Kudumbashree was replaced by the Haritha Karma Sena recently under the new policy of the State government.

The Sena has been deployed in more than 50 of the total 75 wards in the corporation. Sena members were trained by Niravu Zero Waste Management.

However, the lockdown and the pandemic put a damper on the system. Most Sena members refused to turn up for the job out of fear. Also, the training for the rest of the wards could not be completed.

As a result, plastic waste accumulated everywhere for more than two months, and unable to store it for a longer duration, many resorted to burning it.

Corpn.’s promise

The corporation had announced earlier that the Sena would be active again during the first week of June, but there seem to be some glitches.

“The contract with Niravu had expired and it was extended for another year in a recent council meeting to complete the training process,” said K. Sivadasan, Health Supervisor of the corporation.

Also, efforts are being made to sensitise trained members to resume duty.

“We only have a few more wards to cover. The Sena will be active in the rest of the wards soon enough,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 12:19:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/with-no-system-in-place-people-resort-to-burning-of-plastic-waste/article31774792.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY