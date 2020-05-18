With no customers, homestay start-ups find the going tough

The eatery attached to the temporarily closed homestay at Karikandanpara near Kuttiyadi.

Kozhikode

18 May 2020 23:21 IST

Over 100 homestays in rural areas of Kozhikode are in deep crisis

Rural entrepreneurs who have ventured into homestay projects expecting a good return are going through a desperate situation, with the total halt of their business consequent to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown regulations.

People who spent big sums last year for facility upgrade are clueless about how to recover from the loss that they faced in the peak season.

More than 100 rural homestays, most of them owned by small- and medium-scale farmers, are in the middle of a crisis. Most advance bookings have been cancelled, dashing their hopes. Owners of farmstays too are in a similar situation, with no fresh scope for income generation.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the official figures of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) list only 13 graded homestays in Kozhikode district, a majority of entrepreneurs are operating without the official grading. They have been relying largely on peer group promotion to get at least five to 10 bookings a month, bringing in a monthly return of around ₹30,000.

With the closure of all tourism destinations following the pandemic outbreak, those who survived on the ancillary business in such locations too have been rendered jobless. Most such people are lower income group of rural farmers who found tourism-related business as a second avocation to survive the financial crisis.

“The pandemic threat and the subsequent regulations made their unexpected entry when I was almost on track in the business. The supply of home-made food to tourists was one of the lucrative options I tried, but all have come to an abrupt end now,” said Romeo, who runs a homestay at Karikandanpara near Kuttiyadi. “We have to find alternatives for survival as homestay business will not be back on track very soon with the worsening crisis, he added.

C. Johnson, another homestay entrepreneur from Kodenchery, said several investors in the field had stopped their operations thanks to lack of the expected support from government agencies. “It is sure that the latest pandemic outbreak will completely stall the future of remaining ones in the absence of a supportive package,” he said.

The attempt of the Tourism Department to lure more rural entrepreneurs to the sector this fiscal too has faced a setback with the looming crisis in the field. Twelve entrepreneurs who earlier agreed to set up homestay facilities for attracting more tourists who visit the kayaking destinations in the district are reconsidering their decision now. They are yet to start any facility upgrade to meet the star grading requirements of the DTPC.