With Haritha Keralam project, Govt. ITI for Women in Kozhikode turns ‘green spot’

First phase of Green Campus initiative completed in State

The first phase of Green Campus, a joint initiative of Haritha Keralam Mission and Industrial Training Department to make select Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) green spots, has been completed in the State. Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan announced the completion of the projects in 11 ITIs in Kerala on Friday.

In Kozhikode district, the Government ITI for Women was the selected project spot, where the State government spent ₹8.12 lakh for modernising the campus with an eco-friendly ambiance. A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, opened it at a district-level event.

An aquaponics unit, biogas plant for treating degradable waste from the college canteen, compost unit, rainwater harvesting tank with 25,000-litre capacity and vegetable cultivation area were developed under the State-level scheme. Similar facilities were also realised in other selected campuses under the supervision of Haritha Keralam Mission.ITI authorities said Green Campus was one of the major initiatives completed by them after the rehabilitation support given to many flood-hit families in Kozhikode district. During flood-relief activities, ITI students had rendered free service to repair damaged electronic and electrical equipment. The women’s ITI was selected for the project, considering its ambiance and the proper maintenance of the campus with the support of students. Work on the green campus project was launched after conducting a series of training sessions for students from selected institutes. Preference was given to some of the leading ITIs under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Department. Preparation of a green protocol for the campus was the first task towards achieving the new status. Conservation of water, effective waste management and farming activities were the three major areas where the students were asked to contribute under the scheme.