With COVID-19 fears, many likely to give Onam celebrations a miss

Kozhikode

20 August 2020 19:38 IST

Getting together with the extended family and dining together have been the highlights of Onam celebration for most Keralites in the past. But this year, they have been forced to think of Onam without the immediate presence of their dear ones due to the pandemic situation.

Many families that had made it a norm to get together at their ancestral homes or at least meet up with elders on the occasion have dropped all plans this year. Keralites used to rush home from different parts of the world during the season.

“It is not just the travel restrictions, we need to think about safety too,” said Kozhikode-based artist Ratnavalli, adding that she would miss her daughter and grandchildren who were in the U.S. during Onam.

Many people plan to stay back at home and abstain from visiting elders for fear of being carriers of the infection. “They are too vulnerable. I can’t take the risk of them contracting the disease from me,” said Vijusha K.T., a bank employee.

The much awaited Onasadya too would be low-key this year. “It is fun to cook the sadya with many people to help and chat with. Now I don’t feel like doing anything with just two of us to eat,” said Ms. Ratnavalli. With home delivery services in full swing, many were likely to order their sadya online, she added.

Bidula P.B., an artisan, said she would miss the Onakkodi, the brand new clothes purchased for Onam. “We are scared to go to the textile shops in this situation. They must be too crowded,” she said. Ms. Ratnavalli spoke of the uselessness of purchasing new clothes. “Where do we go wearing new clothes? And there is no point buying something for the kids. They will outgrow it by the time we are out of this pandemic situation,” she said.

However, most people want to have at least a small pookkalam in front of their homes. “It does not hurt to maintain the bare minimum feel of Onam,” said Ms. Vijusha.