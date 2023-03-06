ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of Calicut Half Marathon announced

March 06, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kenyan and Ethiopian runners dominated various events at the 13th edition of Calicut Half Marathon organised by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, on Sunday. Kenyan runner Jamer Korir bagged the first prize in the men’s open category of the 21-km half marathon while Hakkeem Lukumanul from Malaysia bagged the second prize. Sabareeswaran M. of India bagged the third prize. In the women’s category, Phoolan Pal of India was the winner and was followed by Abdo Kebebe Urga of Ethiopia and Briglo Kimitwal of Kenya. Joseph E.J. of India bagged the first prize in the veteran men’s category.

Nano Kupta Kebede of Kenya emerged winner in the men’s category of the 10-km mini marathon followed by Amanuel Abdu of Ethiopia and Ajith K. of India. Priti Lamba of India was the winner in the women’s category followed by Kolole Mekashu of Ethiopia and Saranya K. of India. Sabu Paul of India was the winner in the veteran men’s category while Jaimol K. Joseph bagged the prize in the veteran women’s category. 

