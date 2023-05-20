Will not rest till I bring Sanjiv home: Shweta Bhatt

May 20, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

Shweta Bhatt, wife of jailed Gujarat cadre IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, has said she will not rest till she brings her husband home.

Ms. Bhatt was at the Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach on Saturday evening to speak at an event organised by the Indian Association of Lawyers, a pro-Left organisation, as part of their ongoing State conference here.

“I stand before you not to plead for sympathy but to evoke empathy to awaken the sense of duty that resides within each one of us. We are at a crossroads. The very foundation of our democracy is being eroded and the pillars that uphold justice are shaking,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Bhatt said that today, India is ruled by zealots, guided by imagined histories, and the timeless Indian tradition of heterodoxy and dialogue has been eroded beyond repair. “The saddest part is that the so-called educators of the current regime are not even aware of the irreparable damage they are causing to India,” she claimed.

“I speak to you with a heart heavy with grief but also fuelled with a fierce determination to fight against the subversion of our judicial systems under the present BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a battle that cannot be fought in silence, it requires our collective courage and unwavering commitment.”

Ms. Bhatt said that her husband’s spirit remained unbroken despite the injustice inflicted upon him. “We met with an accident. He is inside jail for four years and eight months now. Bhatt dared to challenge the powerful to expose the dark underbelly of corruption and communal violence that threaten the harmony of our nation. It is the courage that made him a target, a symbol of resilience to those who sought to silence the voice of truth.”

She said that their lives had been filled with sleepless nights, constant fear and perpetual uncertainty, and they had become targets of harassment, threats and intimidation.

“I stand before you with message of hope. Together, we will bring my husband home and we will restore his dignity and freedom. I shall not rest and will not let you rest till then,” she added. CPI leaders Pannian Raveendran and Sathyan Mokeri were present, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT