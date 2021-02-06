Wildlife attacks go unabated in upland regions of Kozhikode

‘Projects to protect crops given up due to lack of follow-up action by officials’

Upland farmers in Kozhikode district have been waiting for quite a while for solar fences and trenches to stop wild animals from entering cultivated land. However, they now feel that many projects to protect crops from straying wild animals are being given up midway owing to lack of follow-up action by Forest Department officials.

Several damaged solar fences remain unrepaired, making it easy for wild elephants to enter cultivated fields. According to heads of various local bodies, there are no officials who are unaware of the matter.

“Many officials have visited the areas and taken stock of the situation. What we miss is time-bound action to fix the problems,” said Thomas, a settler farmer from Peruvannamoozhi. He claimed that there were not enough trenches around any vulnerable forest stretches in Kozhikode.

Ajesh Ramadas, a farmer from Muthappanpuzha, said the Forest Department proposal for construction of solar fences was yet to evoke a favourable response from the government owing to paucity of funds. “The department was found struggling for even timely maintenance of damaged solar fences,” he claimed.

According to leaders of settler farmers welfare organisations, the plight of land owners near Ponnamkayam at Pullurampara itself exposes the continuing negligence. “Many families are scared of living in the area. Though there are a few solar fences, lack of timely maintenance has left them ineffective,” they argued.

A farmer said wild animals had recently damaged crops in large areas at Mele Ponnamkayam. “Even monkeys and wild boars are causing nuisance to farmers. What we seek is a permanent solution to the issue and reasonable compensation for the loss,” he added.

Meanwhile, members of Thiruvambady panchayat said they would seek the support of the district panchayat to address farmers’ concerns and help them with reasonable compensation. The contribution of block and grama panchayats too could be sought, they added.