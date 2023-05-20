HamberMenu
Wild gaur attacks: Saseendran sees bid to turn public anger against govt. 

May 20, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Saturday claimed that there were attempts on the part of some organisations to fan the flames of anger against the State government in the wake of the deaths of three persons in separate wild gaur attacks in Kottayam and Kollam districts.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said the protest by local residents prolonged for hours in both the districts because of the involvement of such organisations even after all possible interventions made by the government and district administrators concerned.

ALSO READ
Three killed in wild gaur attacks in Kottayam, Kollam

“Though all the leading political parties and their leaders accepted the relief measures and actions proposed by the authorities, a few were reluctant to cooperate with it. Their agenda was to put the blame on the government other than finding a solution,” said Mr. Saseendran.

He pointed out that there were even attempts to create a row over the District Collector’s order to shoot down the bison that created trouble at Erumeli in Kottayam. Such attempts would only affect the confidence of government officials who wish to discharge their duties honestly, he said.

Referring to the measures taken by the Forest department to counter similar incidents, the Minister said two special rapid response teams had been deployed at problem spots. Installation of surveillance cameras at vulnerable locations too would be considered, he added.

