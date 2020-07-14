Wild elephants run riot in Thamarassery

A herd of wild elephants destroyed crops in large acres of agricultural land at Melemaruthilavu near Chippilithode in Thamarassery.

Around 40 acres of cultivated area nearly 3 km away from the forest border came under elephant fury on Saturday and Sunday.

A land owner claimed loss of all crops in nearly an acre. The crops included plantain trees, coconut trees, cocoa plants, and arecanut palms. Agriculture Department officials said they were yet to get a clear picture of the damage.

Farmers who suffered heavy loss alleged that Forest officials did not respond properly when they sought help. The response to the distress call was very casual, and no one turned up to inquire, they complained.

Farmers’ organisation leaders said the installation of solar-powered fences or digging of trenches were yet to be completed in several areas. The replacement of damaged electric fences too is not being considered, they alleged.

They also accused Forest officials of cold-shouldering an earlier proposal to use dismantled railway tracks to erect strong fences along vulnerable forest stretches. Though it was successfully implemented in other States, officials here have not even attempted it, they claimed. A functionary of the Indian farmers Movement said the Forest Department did not have sufficient number of watchers to be posted in vulnerable areas. “They are ill-equipped to chase even straying wild elephants. Some are even hostile towards farmers and treat them as poachers,” he alleged.

N.K. Kumaran, local body member from Chippilithode, said the loss of crops in wild elephant attacks was a usual phenomenon in the area where farmers are struggling a lot. “With the lethargic approach of Forest officials, it is the farmers’ committees that work to chase away animals,” he added.