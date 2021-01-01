Wild elephant rescued from well in Kozhikode district

Jumbo task: A wild elephant that fell into a deep well near Anakkampoyil in the eastern hill areas of Kozhikode district

Kozhikode

01 January 2021 22:23 IST

The animal was spotted by a Forest patrol team in Kozhikode district

A Kerala Forest Department squad on Friday rescued a wild elephant that fell into a deep well at Muthappanpuzha, near Anakkampoyil, in the eastern hill areas of Kozhikode district. A patrol team had spotted the animal in the well two days ago.

Forest officials from the Thamarassery range office said the elephant did not sustain any major injuries in the fall. The team could complete the rescue operation by 8 p.m. on Friday, they said.

As the accident spot was in a hillock in a remote area, it took a long time for the rescue team to reach the spot with the required accessories and rescue vehicle. An earth-mover was taken to the site to speed up the rescue operation. Despite the challenges, the team could flatten the well in six hours, the officials said. A flying squad and a rapid response team were also present at the spot to coordinate the rescue operations under the Kozhikode Divisional Forest Officer.

