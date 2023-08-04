Wild elephant menace: farmers’ groups call for posting of additional watchers

August 04, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Witnessing the turmoil of farmers who recently suffered huge loss in the attack of wild elephants in different parts of Chakkittappara panchayat, various farmers’ organisations have called upon the Forest department to adopt immediate measures to appoint additional forest watchers in vulnerable areas.

The association leaders alleged that the department was continuing with an apathetic attitude without even visiting the affected locations or adopting department-level measures to compensate for the loss of farmers.

Functionaries of the district committee of Karshaka Congress said large acres of farmers’ land in Chempanoda, Alampara, Kattikkulam, Kundanmoola, Valiyakolli, Thamaramukku, and Pannikkoottur were hit by the continuing encroachments of wild elephants. The installation of power fences was pending here though the farmers had been pleading for it for several years, they said.

According to the leaders of various settler farmers’ organisations, wild elephants had already destroyed several acres of land where farmers cultivated coconut, areca nut, plantain trees, cocoa, and nutmeg. All the lost plants and trees were high-yielding varieties cultivated by farmers making a huge investment, they pointed out.

Farmers in panchayats such as Kodenchery, Maruthongara, and Kavilumpara also have come up with their demand to fortify measures against wild animal encroachments. According to them, the majority of farmers are yet to get reasonable compensation for the destruction caused by wild animals. Many of the farmers are also struggling to repay agricultural loans with the falling revenue from agriculture sector, they said.

Meanwhile, Forest department sources confirm that the complaints and demands raised by farmers have already been reported to the higher authorities for adopting all possible actions. They also pointed out that funds have already been allotted for the installation of hanging power fences in some of the most vulnerable locations apart from recommending eligible compensation for crop loss.

