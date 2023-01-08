Wild boar menace: demand for speedy renewal of gun licences likely to be considered soon

January 08, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The upland farmers’ long-pending demand for renewal of gun licenses in the wake of increasing wild boar menace is likely to be considered by the State government soon, subsequent to a recent discussion initiated by a coordination of leading farmers’ organisations with the government functionaries.

“All eligible farmers who hold gun licenses are likely to get their renewal request approved as a result of the latest assurance from the government. Farmers living along vulnerable areas in all districts will get its advantage,” said one of the coordination committee leaders who took part in the discussions. He said the issue was taken up with the government as farmers were found totally armless in protecting their crops from invading animals.

Pending for over 10 years

In Kozhikode district, the renewal of gun licenses has been pending for over 10 years as a result of the delayed action on part of the district administration. Though the issue was taken up with the authorities concerned several times, they were all passing the baton to higher ups for a final decision.

“According to official figures, there are only 176 license holders in Kozhikode of which the majority are yet to be granted renewal options. The practice of surrendering guns during elections citing safety arrangements is literally continuing in the form of declining renewal requests,” said a licensed arm holder in the district. He said the number of licensed holders should be increased to meet the actual demand.

A local body member from Thiruvambadi said the farmers are being forced into a situation to hire licensed shooters to protect their fields. It is at a time when many of them are experts in handling the weapon and are able to manage the crisis on their own, he said.

The coordination committee members who initiated direct discussions with the government said the farmers’ demands to exclude inhabited areas from the proposed buffer zone limit and the prevention of Forest department from taking over the land of farmers surrendered under the State’s rehabilitation scheme too were placed before the government. The Chief Minister’s political secretary was also present to address the recent meeting, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT